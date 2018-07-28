Rape of 13-year-old girl in Chandigarh: DNA samples gather dust at police station

13-year-old was raped in Chandigarh. (Representational) 13-year-old was raped in Chandigarh. (Representational)

A DNA sample is a vital piece of evidence, especially in a case of rape. But the police seem to be unaware of it as the DNA samples of both the rape victim and the accused have been gathering dust at Maloya Police Station as they have failed to send it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The samples were to be examined by CFSL and then produced in the Chandigarh district court in a case related to the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, Shammi Singh was arrested on January 31 based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, who alleged that when her daughter was alone at home, the accused came and asked her for a glass of water before forcing his way into the house and raping the minor. He also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident and fled. The victim then narrated the incident to her mother when she returned home from work.

As per records, Chandigarh Police arrested the accused on January 31 and took his DNA sample and that of the victim for tests on February 1. But the police took the samples to CFSL on April 4, after a delay of 63

days. But, the CFSL raised objections that day itself. So, the police team took the samples back to Malkhana PS and did not do what was required. As a result, the DNA samples have been lying at the malkhana of Maloya PS since April 4.

In fact, the investigating officer in the case told court that the samples could not be tested as the sampling machine at CFSL, Chandigarh, was not functioning.

Ironically, the prosecution evidence concluded on Friday in the special women and children’s court of Additional District Judge Poonam R Joshi and the DNA report has not been submitted in the court till date. The victim, however, has supported the prosecution’s story in court and also identified the accused. The next hearing is scheduled for August 1.

Meanwhile, Advocate Arun Vohra, the defence counsel, said it was a major lapse of investigation on part of the police because if the DNA report had been submitted in court on time, then a few facts could have been cleared in the case. If objections had been raised by the Chandigarh CFSL, then the samples could have been sent to the CFSL lab in Mohali. The DNA report is an essential part of the case which needs to be submitted in court by the police.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App