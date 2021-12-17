‘Rape’ FIR against MLA Bains: HC stays operation of SIT

December 17, 2021 6:06:33 am
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of the order of Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, whereby a SIT has been constituted for further investigation in the alleged rape FIR against Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains.
The stay over the operation of SIT has been ordered by a Bench of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj while hearing the petition filed by the victim.
The woman through her counsel C M Munjal has sought quashing of the SIT, especially when the final charge-sheet (challan) has been submitted. It has been argued that the SIT has been ordered without permission of the competent court.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-