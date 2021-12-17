‘Rape’ FIR against MLA Bains: HC stays operation of SIT

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of the order of Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, whereby a SIT has been constituted for further investigation in the alleged rape FIR against Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains.

The stay over the operation of SIT has been ordered by a Bench of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj while hearing the petition filed by the victim.

The woman through her counsel C M Munjal has sought quashing of the SIT, especially when the final charge-sheet (challan) has been submitted. It has been argued that the SIT has been ordered without permission of the competent court.