Friday, December 17, 2021
‘Rape’ FIR against MLA Bains: HC stays operation of SIT

🔴 The woman through her counsel C M Munjal has sought quashing of the SIT, especially when the final charge-sheet (challan) has been submitted.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
December 17, 2021 6:06:33 am
The stay over the operation of SIT has been ordered by a Bench of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj while hearing the petition filed by the victim.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the operation of the order of Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, whereby a SIT has been constituted for further investigation in the alleged rape FIR against Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains.

The stay over the operation of SIT has been ordered by a Bench of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj while hearing the petition filed by the victim.

The woman through her counsel C M Munjal has sought quashing of the SIT, especially when the final charge-sheet (challan) has been submitted. It has been argued that the SIT has been ordered without permission of the competent court.

Live Blog

