Rape complainant threatened: Panchayat Bhawan employee accuses manager of harassment in Chandigarh

A 22-year-old employee of Chandigarh Panchayat Bhawan, who had registered a rape case against a clerk, following which he had been remanded in judicial custody, on Saturday accused its manager of harassing and threatening her with dire consequences.

”I was sitting with my colleagues at the Panchayat Bhawan today (Saturday), where suddenly the manager came and threatened me with dire consequences if I do not withdraw the rape case against Vinod Kumar, a clerk,” the victim alleged.

The victim said that if the manager, who is the uncle of the accused, sees her talking with her colleagues, he also threatens them to terminate them from their job.

”I have given a complaint to Chandigarh Police in written against the manager. The police have called me on Sunday evening,” the victim stated.

The victim has moved the complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Chandigarh, demanding an FIR be lodged against the manager as well.

The victim had alleged that 35-year-old Kumar had raped her on the pretext of marriage.

In her application to the SSP, she stated that the accused clerk initially befriended her and they entered into a relationship. In 2017, the accused had allegedly forced her into a sexual intercourse in a room in the Panchayat Bhawan. Then he had again allegedly raped her twice or thrice. When she asked the accused to marry her, he refused.

The victim, whose mother also works in the Panchayat Bhavan, further alleged that when she brought the matter to the notice of the manager, he stated that he knows every thing and threatened her that if she discloses anything to anyone, he will terminate her and her mother from the job.

“He even threatened me that if I disclose anything to the police, he will kill me,” said the woman.

Bathinda resident booked for rape

Police Saturday booked a Bathinda resident, Hardeep Singh (28), for sexually exploiting a 23-year old woman on the pretext of marriage. The accused was booked under the charges of rape at Sector 17 police station.

The accused used to work at a mobile store in Sector 22 of Chandigarh, before shifting to his native place, Bathinda.

Police said the accused and victim came in contact through Facebook five years ago and developed close proximity. Hardeep had promised marriage and entered into a physical relation with her at a hotel in Sector 22.

“The victim stated in her complaint that Hardeep later married another woman,” police said.

Accused Hardeep is yet to be arrested.

