Rape charges added in FIR against two Punjab Technical Education dept officials accused of abetting woman’s suicide

Punjab GOVENRMENT Railway Police on Monday added rape charges against two officials of Punjab Technical Education Department booked for abetting a woman’s suicide, who was also an employee of the department.

The woman had jumped to death before a train at a railway track in Lalru on June 23. She had left a handwritten suicide note at her home, blaming her two seniors identified as Superintendent Bhupinder Singh and Senior Assistant Arvinder Singh.

The suicide note was found by the victim’s younger brother, following which the victim’s family met DGP, GRP, Sanjeev Kalra, at his residence in Naya Gaon Monday. DGP Sanjeev Kalra assured that the two accused will be arrested.

Sources said, “Accused Bhupinder Singh, 57, is on the verge of retirement and Assistant Arvinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, is 42-year- old. He is married and is a father of two. Statements of some of the employees of technical education department were recorded.”

SHO PS Patiala, GRP, Gurdarshan Singh, said, “The rape charges in the FIR, which was filed under Section 306 of IPC, were added on the statement of the victim’s mother. The handwriting samples of the victim were sent to a forensic laboratory for matching it with the handwriting on the note. Continuous raids are being conducted to nab the suspects.”

The family members, relatives and acquaintances of the victim have been protesting on both the sides of Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway, seeking justice for the accused.

The victim had been working the state Technical Education department for last five years.

The elder sister of the victim said, “As we observed the slow response of the local police, we decided to launch a continuous drive seeking justice. We are sitting on a dharna at one of the corners of national highway. Almost 40 people have been standing here in protest. Police personnel were deployed at the dharna venue but we are insisting them to arrest the culprits instead of standing here like mute spectators.”