Monday, July 25, 2022

Rape of British woman: District court sentences ex-hotel staff to 12 yrs in jail

Also fines him Rs 1 lakh, says he maligned the image of the country which believes in ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’

By: Express News Service Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
July 26, 2022 2:54:31 am
As per prosecution, the woman had accused the employee of a hotel at Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park, Farhan-uj-Zama, had allegedly touched her private parts during the massage while he was told to massage from only foot to knee when she was in the hotel spa and steam room on December 20, 2018.

Observing that by committing heinous offence with the victim on Indian soil, the accused has also tainted the motto of our country, ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, the district court of Chandigarh on Monday convicted and sentenced to 12-year imprisonment a former hotel employee who had raped a UK woman in Chandigarh in 2018.

The convict was also fined Rs 1 lakh.

While pronouncing the sentence of convict Farhan-uuj-Zama, the court of Swati Sehgal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, said, “With the rise in rape and assault cases that foreign nationals face in India, a fear psychosis has been created amongst the tourists. Rape is not only barbaric act committed with the body of female but also leaves a scar on her mind and soul that never fades away. The accused by committing heinous offence with the prosecutrix, i.e. foreign national, on Indian soil has also tainted the motto of our country, i.e. ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Such an act of accused has maligned the image of our country.”

It was in December 2018 that the 50-year-old UK national woman had alleged rape at a hotel by its employee. As per the police, the accused had been working as a hair stylist-cum-therapist since April 2016 in the hotel where the incident happened.

The victim lodged her protest before the hotel management on the same day and within hours, the hotel management terminated the services of Farhan. The woman was in India along with her male acquaintance on tourist visa. The victim is a medical professional in the UK. A case under Section 376 (rape) was registered at IT park police station in Chandigarh. During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case, and he had not committed any offence. The court, after hearing the matter, held the accused guilty and convicted him of rape.

