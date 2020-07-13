On the run for 10 years, rape accused nabbed in Hansi

The accused, Suresh, a resident of Gagankheri in Hansi, had in September 2010 raped a Sadhvi, who lived in a temple of the village. (Representational) The accused, Suresh, a resident of Gagankheri in Hansi, had in September 2010 raped a Sadhvi, who lived in a temple of the village. (Representational)

A rape accused, who had been absconding for 10 years, was finally nabbed from Hansi in Hisar, Haryana Police Monday said.

Since 2010, when the case was registered, the accused changed his locations and even jobs several times to evade arrest. However, he was finally nabbed Sunday from Hansi.

“Suresh alias Kalia, a resident of Gagankheri in Hansi, had in September 2010 raped a Sadhvi, who lived in a temple of the village. A case in this connection was registered in Sadar police station Hansi and the accused had been absconding since then,” a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

“Investigations revealed that after committing the crime, he fled to Delhi and continued to change his job to evade arrest. He served as flower seller, driver and worked in a power meter company in the national capital. He remained in hiding there for about 10 years”, the spokesperson added.

A court had declared the accused a proclaimed offender in 2012. Police, in July 2018, also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

His name had cropped up during the review of unresolved cases by Hansi SP Lokendra Singh, when sustained efforts were made and the accused was eventually traced and arrested for the crime that he allegedly committed a decade ago.

