Rape accused escapes from police custody at PGIMER, case registered

A 26-YEAR-old undertrial rape accused escaped from the custody of two Haryana police personnel at PGI, where he was brought for treatment, Wednesday.

The UT police booked accused Rajat Arora, who was brought from the district jail in Jagadhari to PGI, and the two personnel for Arora’s escape from custody and negligence of duty. The two police were identified as ASI Raghvir Singh and Head Constable (HC) Amit Singh. A case against the three was filed on complaint of Inspector Ram Phal of Yamunanagar police.

A police officer said, “Rape accused Rajat Arora was brought to PGI for his treatment. He was in the custody of ASI Raghvir Singh and HC Amit Singh and escaped from the New OPD building. ASI Raghvir informed his senior officer, Inspector Ram Phal, at Yamunanagar over phone about the escape. Later, Ram Phal lodged a complaint at PS 11.” Police said that raids are being conducted to trace the rape accused. He is a resident of Veena Nagar Camp in Yamunanagar. He was facing court trial in total of three cases, including two rape cases and a sexual assault.