Rape accused contested panchayat poll at Balongi

The rape accused who was arrested for allegedly raping eight call centre employees, also had an interest in politics. The accused, identified as Lucky (32) of Azad Nagar locality at Balongi, unsuccessfully contested the election to the post of panch last year from ward number 10 of his village.

“Lucky used to show us videos with some girls and his cars. Lucky also used to operate some WhatsApp groups. He used to upload the videos in his groups too,” said a Balongi resident requesting anonymity.

Another person who runs a tea vend near Lucky’s house said that during the election campaign, the accused would tell youngsters not to indulge in any anti-social activities.

“Everyone is shocked after knowing about Lucky’s arrest. His father is battling with cancer and his family is not so financially strong,” the tea vendor said. Lucky’s another neighbour told Newsline that Lucky was operating many WhatsApp groups in which he added many people from Mohali too. He was active in the area and used to take part in social gatherings.

“He was operating one group ‘Lucky Azad’. He added local political leaders. He used to share the videos of his passengers with whom he used to go to hill stations. His parents were not well. They were looking for a match for him,” said another Balongi resident who met Lucky a few days ago.

“The accused was also a small-time financier. He used to give small amount of money to labourers,” Lucky’s neighbour said.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said that the accused studied up to matric class and worked with his father on a dhaba until 2013. The accused is unmarried and lives with his parents at Balongi.

“In 2013, the accused started operating two cabs, one Tata Indigo and other Toyota Etios Liva. He used his Liva car in the crime. We have recovered the car. The accused was sent to judicial custody,” SSP Bhullar said.