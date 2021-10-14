Rao Inderjit’s dig at BJP: Can’t win Haryana again by seeking votes in Modi’s name

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, whose name was dropped from the list of BJP’s national executive recently, on Wednesday insisted that due importance ought to be given to party workers in Haryana as “there was no guarantee that the party will get votes only in the name of Modi-ji” to form a government in the state for the third time.

Rao Inderjit Singh had recently pitched for continuing a dialogue process with the agitating farmers, saying that the BJP and its leaders were now confined to a small pocket in “our area (Ahirwal)” in Haryana.

On Wednesday, Rao Inderjit was in Panchkula to address a meeting of the state council of BJP, which was attended by top leaders of the party’s state unit — including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, and state party president Om Prakash Dhankar.

Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, who is a descendant of Rao Tulram — a king of Ahirwal region — had joined the saffron party ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after leaving the Congress.

Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s electoral success in Haryana, Rao said: “All of us know that the BJP formed the government in the country because of Modi-ji. It had a cascading effect in Haryana…It’s also a big achievement that the BJP government was formed in Haryana for a second time…in Haryana, the government changes after every term…But can we cross the figure of 45 seats a third time? Certainly, we should think about it.”

Rao Inderjit said, “The voters may want to vote in the name of Modi-ji…But who will get the votes delivered? That has to be done by the workers of BJP who are present at the ground level…The morale of workers should not be broken…should they not be heard?”