Ransom plot goes wrong, 16-year-old killed by his friends in Amritsar

A 16-year-old student was killed in Amritsar by his own friends who wanted to demand ransom from his parents after kidnapping him. Police has booked three, including two minors, in the case. Prabhkirat Singh was a student of Class 11, and had gone to play cricket a government school playground Sunday.

His parents, both government employees, started looking for him after he did not return. Prabhkirat was their younger son. His dead body was found from the nearby canal on Monday.

One of the minor accused was an old neighbour of Prabhkirat in Guru Ka Nagar locality. Recently, Prabhkirat’s family had shifted to the Anad Vihar Nagar. But both boys were in touch. The other two accused, including Shiv (23) were common friends of Prabhkirat. He was allegedly strangulated in a Maruti car but Shiv, while it was being driven by a minor accused. A case under Section 302 and 201 has been registered against all three at Verka police station.

SHO, police station Verka, Surjit Singh said, “Prabhkirat was friends with minor accused who was old neighbour and other two were common friends. They took advantage of friendship. The old neighbour was driving the car. The adult accused, Shiv, strangulated Prabhkirat in the car. The third minor accused was told to park Activa of Prabhkirat later.”

According to the SHO, the accused wanted to kidnap Prabhkirat, wait for two days and then demand ransom. “They thought that they would take the ransom money and would never get caught. But as they were first time criminals so things didn’t go as planned by them. They were caught on the basis of clues left by them,” said the SHO.