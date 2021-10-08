After 19 years, my family will sleep in peace today’: Ranjit Singh’s son Jagseer Singh

Jagseer was only eight when his father, Ranjit Singh, was shot dead by four assailants in their village Khanpur Kolian in the family’s fields on the evening of July 10, 2002.

“I was a child at the time and I remember how I used to go with my father in the fields on his motorbike. On that day too, there was no electricity at home. I was insisting my father to take me to the fields. We were about to leave, but the electricity supply resumed, and I had to stay back as my tuition teacher was about to come. I saw him leave on his motorbike; he never came back. Today, when the court has convicted his killers, I am sure his soul will get peace,” Jagseer told The Indian Express.

A special CBI court in Panchkula on Friday held Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others guilty in the Ranjit Singh murder case.

Talking about the legal battle that Jagseer and his family fought for 19 years to ensure that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others, including Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh, Krishan Lal, Inder Sain, are convicted for the murder, Jagseer said, “It is all because of my grandfather, Joginder Singh, who relentlessly pursued the legal case without fearing for his own life. Unfortunately, my grandfather also passed away in July 2016. My two elder sisters are married. They, their husbands, and our entire family have fought this battle together. Today, after 19 years, my family can sleep in peace.”

Agriculture is the main source of income for Jagseer, who is now married and has a son and a daughter. “I work in the fields that my father had left for me and my family. I have completed my graduation. We make enough to meet the needs of my family. We all stay together in Khanpur Kolian. I don’t even know how much money we had spent to fight this long legal battle. But, at this stage, money does not matter. We are happy that we have finally got justice”.

The family, however, lives in a constant state of fear. When asked if he could share a family picture, Jagseer said, “I would request you not to print mine or my family’s picture. I do not want to come in the limelight, because there are thousands and lakhs of followers of the Dera chief, who may go to any extent and harm me or my family. All these years, we had been living in fear, but we always had one aim – to get justice for my father who was killed due to no fault of his”.

Talking about the memories of the fateful day when his father was shot dead, Jagseer added, “It is all destiny. Despite me insisting to go with my father, he did not take me. Had I gone with me, I would have also met the same fate as his.”