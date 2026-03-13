Ranjit Singh’s encounter killing: Post-mortem reveals fatal chest wounds, family seeks CCTV clarity

The post-mortem report of 19-year-old Ranjit Singh, killed in an alleged police encounter in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on February 25, has revealed that bullets entered the chest from the front and exited from the back.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Adhian village in Gurdaspur, was one of the three youths named by the Punjab police in the sensational February 22 double murder of an assistant sub-inspector and a Home Guard jawan at a joint checkpost in Adhian village, barely 2 km from the Pakistan border.

He had been working in Delhi and had returned home on a fortnight’s leave when he was killed. The Punjab Police claimed that he had been recruited by Pakistan’s ISI and paid to murder ASI Gurnam Singh and India Reserve Battalion Constable Ashok Kumar.

What the post-mortem report says

The post-mortem examination was conducted on March 3 — six to seven days after Ranjit’s death on February 25 — at Civil Hospital, Gurdaspur, by a three-doctor panel comprising Dr Sukhdeep Singh (Medical Officer), Dr Satinder Pal Singh (Associate Professor), and Dr Harsh Kumar (Senior Resident). The examination was conducted in the presence of Magistrate Surekha Dadwal, CJM Gurdaspur, as well as Ranjit’s mother, Sukhjinder Kaur, and uncle, Chandanjit Singh.

The report documents six injuries on the body.

The two most significant findings are the firearm entry wounds — both located on the front of the chest. The first entry wound is on the right side of the chest and the second on the left side, near the left nipple. Both bullets passed through the chest from front to back in a downward direction, exiting through the back. The right lung and left lung were both lacerated, with approximately one litre and 800 ml of blood, respectively, collected in the two pleural cavities, stated the report.

The doctors concluded that these four firearm injuries — two entry wounds at the front and two exit wounds at the back — were sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature.

Beyond the gunshot wounds, the report also documents a blunt force head injury — a diffuse reddish swelling on the left side of the head with underlying blood collection beneath the scalp and a black left eye. This injury has no corresponding firearm wound, raising the question of when and how it was sustained.

The report further notes a dry, hard abrasion on the right leg, 12 cm above the ankle, which forensic convention suggests was sustained some time before death. No defensive injuries were recorded on the hands, arms, or wrists.

Swabs were collected from the body for Gunshot Residue (GSR) analysis and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Mohali. The results are still awaited. GSR analysis will be critical in establishing whether Ranjit Singh fired a weapon at any point.

‘Shooter positioned higher than the deceased’

Meanwhile, human Rights activist Sarabjit Singh Verka, who is closely associated with the case, said, “Both entry wounds are on the front of the body, with the bullet tracks directed downward from front to back. This means both shots were fired from the front, with the shooter positioned higher than the deceased at the time of firing”.

Verka pointed out that the report records the body arriving at Civil Hospital at 7.30 am on February 25, while the official time of death is recorded as 7.45 am — 15 minutes later.

“The family has filed an application seeking CCTV footage from the hospital for that day to check if he was brought alive or dead. It is almost impossible to survive two bullet wounds to the chest and survive that long. The report records no injuries, burns, or marks on the hands or fingers of the deceased — findings that would typically be expected on someone who had fired a weapon,” said Verka.

‘Doctors haven’t mentioned all injuries on body’

Verka said that, “We are not satisfied with the postmortem report as doctors have not mentioned all the injuries on the body figure in the report. Also, the injury signs on the neck recorded in videography are not explained in the report. What caused the injury in the brain? Why were the hands of Ranjit Singh in his pockets? There are many questions. We will raise these questions in court,” said Verka.