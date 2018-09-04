Ranjit Singh panel report: Firm on resignation, won’t allow sacrilege issue to go in cold storage, says Phoolka

H S Phoolka (File) H S Phoolka (File)

The AAP MLA from Dakha, H S Phoolka, Monday said that he is firm on his resignation if former CM Parkash Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Saini are not booked on the basis of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report. He added that Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim should also be booked for weaving the “conspiracy” of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

“Since desecration cases are with CBI, he should be booked immediately once cases are withdrawn from CBI,” he said.

Addressing a news conference in Ludhiana on Monday, Phoolka said, “Yes, I am trying to blow up this incident because I won’t let it go into cold storage. Let opposition call it a political stunt, I don’t care. I will resign as MLA if these two and others named in report are not booked and arrested for killing innocent protesters within 15 days. I will not let the issue of disrespecting pious Guru Granth Sahib be put in cold storage by Congress which is now shying away from taking action against Badal, after giving long speeches in Vidhan Sabha.”

Phoolka further alleged: “It seems Rahul Gandhi is having a lot of affection and love with premis (dera followers) of Dera Sacha Sauda. For votes next year, Rahul Gandhi is trying to save Dera head it seems and doesn’t want that he should be punished for disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib.” He added that being an advocate he was well aware of legal procedure and once the Commission report has recommended three names who were involved, there is no reason for any delay in taking action against them by Congress government.

“We have heard enough speeches in Vidhan Sabha. Now it’s time for Captain Amarinder Singh to take action on his own report and book Badal, Saini and Dera head. CM had to declare in Vidhan Sabha that which recommendations of report they are accepting and implementing but he did not,” said Phoolka. He added that now Congress was trying to save Akali Dal and Badals which he won’t let happen.

“Congress and SAD have even started a social media campaign to persuade me to not resign. This has been done to prove me as a liar and reduce pressure on Congress to take action but instead we will continue to put public pressure on Captain to take action. They cannot persuade me not to resign and eat my words. If my resignation doesn’t matter, why are Akalis and Congress ministers even replying to my statements,” he questioned.

Phoolka further said that till next Vidhan Sabha session, which will be held after almost four months, Congress and Akalis will completely suppress this matter without taking any action against culprits. “I am not going to wait till next session and they must book culprits including former CM and former within 15 days. It is time for Captain to prove that he can take action against Badals and implement his own report,” said Phoolka.

