Ranjit Singh Brahmpura: Majhe Da Jarnail who questioned Sukhbir supremacy

Veteran Akali leader and former Punjab minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passed away Tuesday after battling prolonged health issues. He was 85.

Brahmpura breathed his last at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. According to PGIMER’s statement, Brahmpura was admitted to the ICU on December 6 with a urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, acute-on-chronic liver failure and acute-on-chronic kidney disease. He was also suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma (the most common type of primary liver cancer), diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, and stroke.

On November 30, he was appointed as patron of the Shiromani Akali Dal when party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the reconstitution of the core committee.

The veteran leader who had earned the sobriquet ‘Majhe Da Jarnail’ (the chief of Majha region), owing to the influence he wielded over the region, had earlier parted ways with the Akali Dal in 2018 on a bitter note, questioning the functioning of Sukhbir as party president and blaming him for party’s debacle in 2017 Assembly elections when SAD was relegated to the third spot winning only 15 seats in 117-member Vidhan Sabha.

He went on to become patron of SAD (Sanyukt) led by veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa who also had parted ways from the parent party questioning Sukhbir’s leadership. Brahmpura, however, returned to SAD in December last year, ahead of February 20 elections in Punjab this year.

Born in Singapore, the four-time MLA won his first Assembly election in 1977, defeating Surinder Singh Kairon from Naushehra Panuan of Tarn Taran district. He was also elected as Lok Sabha MP from Khadoor Sahib in 2014.

Brahmpura’s adopted son Ravinder Singh Brahmpura said his grandfather Mohan Singh was “a money lender” in Singapore. He said Brahmpura came back to Punjab at an early age and was elected as village sarpanch. “He remained village sarpanch for about 10 years before getting elected as MLA,” Ravinder said.

Former Rajya Sabha member Balwinder Singh Bhunder, also an Akali veteran, said that Brahmpura joined the Akali Dal, supporting then party president Mohan Singh Tur. “He was 15 or 16 years of age at that time,” said Bhunder.

Senior Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha said Brahmpura was a leader born out of “sangharsh” (agitation) by Akali Dal. “He went to jail in connection with Punjabi Suba movement, Emergency, and Dharam Yudh Morcha. He spent five years in prison,” said Valtoha.

“His demise is a big loss for the Akali Dal,” said Valtoha.

Several political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sukhbir, former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia expressed grief over the demise of Brahmpura.

Mann expressed his condolences to the family.

Sukhbir said the death of Brahmpura was a massive loss to the state and the party. “All his life, Jathedar Sahib remained an unflinching symbol of Panthic values in politics and led from the front in safeguarding these,” he tweeted.

Harsimrat expressed condolences over the death of the senior Akali leader. “The veteran leader will be remembered for his service to the cause of the Panth & the Party,” she said in a tweet.

“SAD has suffered a huge loss in the passing away of Jathedar Brahmpur. He was a source of constant strength & inspiration. His absence will be sorely felt,” Majithia said.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said Brahmpura’s cremation will take place at his native village Brahmpura in the Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.