Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

SAD leader and former Punjab minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura dies in Chandigarh

Once dubbed as “Majhe da Jarnail” (General of Punjab’s Majha region), the former MP and four-time MLA quit the SAD in 2018 before returning to the party fold last year.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader (File)

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passed away in Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon. He was 85.

Brahmpura was admitted to the liver ICU at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on December 6 with UTI, liver failure and kidney disease. He also suffered from various other issues, including hepatocellular carcinoma, diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease. As per the statement issued by PGIMER, Singh succumbed to circulatory and respiratory failure and sepsis.

Once dubbed as “Majhe da Jarnail” (General of Punjab’s Majha region), Brahmpura, a former MP and four-time MLA, had quit the SAD on a bitter note in 2018, questioning the functioning of Sukhbir Badal as party president and blaming him for the party’s debacle in the 2017 Assembly polls.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:43:24 pm
Criticised for featuring in online rummy ads, Tamil actor Sarathkumar says only intelligent people can play it

