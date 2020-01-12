Ranji trophy: Sikkim’s first inning ends at 264 runs on opening day against Chandigarh

During the Ranji trophy match on Saturday. (Express photo)During the Ranji trophy match on Saturday. (Express photo) During the Ranji trophy match on Saturday. (Express photo)During the Ranji trophy match on Saturday. (Express photo)

Sikkim’s inning concluded at 264 against Chandigarh on the opening day of the Ranji trophy match against Chandigarh, played at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16 on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Chandigarh opted to bowl first, and gave quick blows to Sikkim openers. Gurinder Singh drew the first blood in the 15th over when wicket-keeper Uday Kaul caught opener Puran Giri (8) with 35 on the board. Four overs later, Gurinder struck again in form of Ashish Thapa for duck. Thereafter, Bipul Sharma did the magic for his team when he removed two batsmen in quick successions – well settled Bibek Diyali for 34 followed by Jahan Uddin (3) to reduce the side to 78 for four in the 30th over.

Later, the pair of out-station players, Yashpal Singh and Iqbal Abdullah put in their experiences to stabilise the collapse by stitching a 142 run partnership in nearly 34 overs. Jagjit Singh Sandhu provided the much awaited breakthrough for his team when he eliminated former Mumbai Ranji player Abdullah for 84 with 220 for five on the board in the 65th over. Abdullah hammered a total of ten boundaries and two sixes in his 109 balls stint. Later, Gurinder returned with his fiery spell and dismissed the dangerous looking Yashpal (80) at the same score of 220. The former Services player knocked 13 boundaries before returning to the pavillion. Later in the innings, Lee Yong Lepcha contributed some valuable 26 runs before he was removed by Anirudh while Jagjit Sandhu restricted the tailenders – Palzor Tamang (5), Padam Limboo (1) and Ruben Lepcha (0) to bundle out the team for 264 in 86.3 overs. Jagjit Singh Sandhu (4/53) was the most successful bowler for the hosts, followed by Gurinder Singh’s three wickets in lieu of 76 runs. Bipul Sharma (2/43) bagged two wickets while Anirudh Kanwar (1/36) consoled himself with one.

Batting second, Chandigarh went down with the loss of Shivam Bhambri for duck by Ishwar Chaudhary in the very first over of the inning.

Brief Scores

Sikkim : 264 all out, Iqbal Abdullah 84, Yashpal Singh 80, Bibek Diyali 34, Jagjit Singh Sandhu 4/53, Gurinder Singh (3/76)

Chandigarh 4/1, Mohd Arslan Khan 1, Ishwar Chaudhary 1/4

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App