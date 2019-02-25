Two new galleries come up in Chandigarh to showcase young talent

The South of the City Beautiful is all set to become a beehive of cultural activity with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi opening the doors of two new art galleries at Rani Laxmi Bai Bhawan in Sector 38.

Innovatively designed to showcase paintings, sculptures, photographs, video works, and installation, the endeavour is to provide space for art exhibitions, more so to young artists, free of cost. The idea, says Bheem Malhotra, the chairperson of the Akademi, was to use the large spaces for a creative connect.

“With the region opening up to several art activities, there is a need for more space for art workshops, showcases and places where artists can work together to create art. This space can also be used as a platform for discussions and debates. So, when we shifted our office here recently, we decided to use the extra two rooms given to us as galleries by refurnishing the rooms and providing appropriate lighting, display areas, wall panels, platforms for sculptures, etc,” explains Malhotra.

Books and souvenirs

One of the galleries has a permanent souvenir shop, where people can pick artistically designed coasters, cushions, books, prints on canvas, mugs, pens and pencils. There is also a library and a display area for works done at various art workshops organised by the Akademi.

With ample natural light and air, the Akademi hopes to get some printmaking equipment to facilitate printmakers from across the region to come and work here. “After the success of our Open Hand Art Studios at the Le Corbusier Centre, the first studios in the city for artist to work in, we are planning to host a number of activities here,” adds Malhotra.

In the other gallery, on display are paintings and sculptures by both senior and upcoming artists of the city, many of which are on sale as well. The gallery, with an area large enough to accommodate more than 30 paintings and sculptures, is now open for artists to showcase their works.

The bhawan plans to set up a spacious auditorium as well.

As a formal opening to the galleries, the Akademi will next month organise a show by 38 women artists from the tricity, including students of the College of Art. “Since the bhawan is dedicated to Rani Laxmi Bai, we decided to first showcase the works of the talented women of our tricity.”