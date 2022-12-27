Rangla Punjab can’t be imagined without the contribution of NRIs: Dhaliwal

NRI Punjabis have a special contribution in the prosperity of Punjab and ‘Rangla Punjab’ in the true sense cannot be imagined without the active support of the Punjabi diaspora, said NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, while addressing “NRI Punjabiyan Naal Milni” programme at ISF College in Moga, Monday.

He said that the Punjab government was in the process of preparing a special policy to solve all the problems related to NRI Punjabis promptly. To listen to the problems of NRI Punjabis and to solve them, the Punjab government is also planning to conduct NRI meetings twice every year in December and April, he said.

“The Punjab government wants NRIs to know that Punjab is yours and the Punjab government is committed to protecting your land, protecting your lives and property and protecting your business,” said Dhaliwal.

NRIs hailing from districts Fazilka, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Mansa, Faridkot and Sri Muktsar Sahib were heard at Moga’s meeting. Dhaliwal said that the government felt that the NRIs should not get harassed so their problems were heard by organizing special meetings. He said that the government knows very well that the main issues of the NRIs are their land-property, business and family disputes.

Dhaliwal appealed to all the NRI Punjabis that if any matter related to them was pending, then it was not necessary for them to fly to Punjab all the way. They can submit their applications through their relatives living in Punjab and the government will resolve their issues in due time.

The minister said that the Punjab government will try to establish special fast-track courts for the cases of NRIs so that they can be settled in the minimum time. He said that nodal officers are being appointed by the Punjab government to hear the issues of the NRI Punjabis at the district level who will ensure timely and appropriate solutions to the complaints.

During the meeting with the NRI Punjabis, district-wise counters were established and more than 120 cases were heard.

The cabinet minister urged the NRIs to actively participate in the meeting program initiated by the Punjab government. He said that the last meeting is being organized at Sri Amritsar Sahib on December 30 for which NRIs can register online or on the spot.