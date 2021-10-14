Randhawa orders probe into allegations of malpractices against ADGP Rakesh Chandra

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, on Wednesday ordered a probe into “incidents of malpractices allegedly committed” by Additional Director General of Police (Operations), Rakesh Chandra — who also holds the additional charge of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Commando Battalions — in the “past few years”.

In an official note, where he marked a probe to ADGP (Administration) Ishwar Singh and sought a report within seven days, Randhawa listed ten alleged malpractices which he said had been “brought to his notice”.

The note, a copy of which is with The Indian Express and which was marked to Punjab Home Secretary, Director General of Police, and Ishwar Singh, while detailing the alleged malpractices reads, “Rakesh Chandra takes money from the protectees i.e. threatened persons for allotting commando security personnel; also unofficially sanctioned commando security personnel to his known politicians and prominent leaders; takes favours from armed police personnel (SOGs & CDOs [read commandos]) in their relieving from PAP (Punjab Armed Police) cadre who got deputation in other wings of Punjab Police such as Intelligence and Vigilance; misuses allotted funds to SOG & Commando Battalions such as their Infrastructure and Development Fund; and misusing security personnel he got constructed a resort near Forest hill golf course.”

Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio, also wrote, “It will be in the interest of the organisation if a complete audit of the SOG and Commando Battalions is done.”

Listing the malpractices allegedly committed by Chandra, the note also read, “SOG & CDO police personnel also alleged that he takes money for transfer to Anti Riot Police (ARP) of CDOs. There is a relaxed duty of ARP as well as CDOs gets (sic) extra salary allowance.”

It further referred to the reader of the ADGP and read he “is serving with him from the last 9/10 years and is now very close to him” and that “Rakesh Chandra is totally dependent upon his reader for official work” and his reader “is indulging in malpractices”.

The note also read that the reader “openly takes bribe money from SOG and commando police personnel for their transfers, postings, favouring in departmental enquiries and other departmental works” and thereafter “gives money to Rakesh Chandra” and that he “also takes money on behalf of Rakesh Chandra to strike-off names of SOGs & CDO officials from routine courses and leaves.”

Refuting the allegations, Chandra, when contacted over the phone, said, “I am not aware of these allegations. These are frivolous allegations. It is mischief by someone.”

He added that the “SOG was raised around three years ago and it is under training.

About his resort, Chandra said, “I had purchased the land in 2006 and it is reflected in my returns.”

Late on Wednesday night, ADGP Rakesh Chandra, in a major police reshuffle, where 50 police officers, including 36 from IPS, were transferred, was posted as ADGP (Policy and Rules).