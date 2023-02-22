Ranbir Kapoor steals many hearts in Chandigarh

(Written by Moumita Tarafdar and Om Thakur)

He came, he saw and he conquered. Ranbir Kapoor was his quintessential charming self as he interacted with his fans at a mall in Chandigarh. The actor was in town to promote his upcoming movie “Tu Jhuti Me Makaar”.

When asked about his co-cast members, he mentioned that he has known Shraddha Kapoor since she was young and that he had a memorable experience working with Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Dwelling on his character in the movie, Ranbir shared that he is playing the role of a makeup artist named Vicky, who is heartbroken and sad. He mentioned that the character has been challenging to portray, and he had to put in a lot of effort to do justice to the role.

Another interesting question posed to the actor was about a particular dialogue or line from the movie that he found memorable. In response, Ranbir stated that there are many memorable lines in the movie, but he cannot reveal any of them as he wanted the audience to enjoy the movie in its entirety. He also clarified that none of the lines or dialogues in the movie are related to his real-life experiences.

Ranbir’s character “Bunny” has been popular among his fans, and many have learned about love and relationships through his movies. When asked about the message of “Tu Jhuti Me Makaar” and whether it implies that it is okay to break someone’s heart, Ranbir replied that reel and real life are two different things, and one should always be honest about their feelings in real life.

A fan also asked him about being a new father, and he replied that it is a whole new experience for him, and he finds great joy in spending time with his daughter. “I really miss her, and want to get back home for her.

Another fan was curious to know if his wife, Alia Bhatt, is possessive, to which he replied with a firm “No”. He further added that being possessive is selfish and that partners in a relationship should always respect each other.

When a senior citizen clambered on to the stage, Ranbir showed his gracious side by matching steps with him.

Fans of the actor and the movie had gathered in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their star and to get a sneak peek into the movie. The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd were infectious, and it was evident that they were eagerly awaiting the release of the movie.