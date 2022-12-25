Rana Gurjit meet Sukhbir, sparks speculations

Congress MLA from Kapurthala, Rana Gurjit Singh held a meeting with SAD president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday.

The senior Congress leader met Sukhbir at latter’s sector 9 residence in Chandigarh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rana Gurjit Singh said the meeting was completely ‘apolitical’ and ‘no political connotations should be taken out from it.’

“Had it been a political meeting.. I would have met him on any link road not his residence. Parivarik taur tey mileya (I just paid him a visit in friendly manner),” said Rana. added he has no family ties with Badals. “Saadi koi rishteydaari nahi hai Badlan naal par saanjh si jo vigad gai si.. (We do not have any family ties with Badals but just a friendly tie which was severed),” said Rana.

On reports that he had informed party high command about his likely meeting with Sukhbir, Rana told The Indian Express that, “Through sources, I had sounded to Rahul Gandhi that I am going to meet Sukhbir Badal on Saturday. It was all a personal meeting.”

He said he did not meet the SAD chief to join the Akali Dal. “Had that been the case, I would have met him secretly,” Rana told The Indian Express.

Rana, who is a businessman, asked if he met Sukhbir in connection with some business, said, “It was not a business meeting. Main aapna shikaar aap maar ke khaanda haan (I eat my stuff as after killing it myself).”