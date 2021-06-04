Ramp up infra ahead of 3rd wave: Khattar to DCs

Amid a marked decrease in cases of fresh infections in Haryana — the state Thursday recorded 980 fresh cases and 71 deaths — Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked officials to ramp up the infrastructure for the expected third wave of Covid-19.

Chairing a review meeting, Khattar asked all the Deputy Commissioners to increase number of children wards across the state, in advance.

“Though a downtrend in the number of daily active cases is being seen but still Covid appropriate behaviour should be followed religiously. The DCs have also been directed to remain vigilant for the expected possibility of a third wave. If the need of making additional arrangement of beds and rooms is felt at Community Health Centre levels, then the works regarding this should be completed at the earliest,” Chief Minister Khattar said.

“Number of oxygen beds should also be increased along with keeping the multidisciplinary teams conducting health checkups in villages on alert for better coordination. If needed, the second round of health checkups should also be conducted,” he added.

Giving further instructions, Khattar said, “An ambulance should be stationed round the clock at every Community Health Centre. More focus should be given on promoting Ayurveda, Yoga”.

Later, while interacting with the mediapersons and responding to complaints of overcharging from Covid patients by private hospitals, Khattar said, “Strict cognizance of complaints has been taken. A random audit of private hospitals would be done. For this district-level committees have been formed”.