Ramleela in Chandigarh: From a computer teacher during the day to Sita at night

From a computer teacher during the day to Sita at night — it will be an easy transformation for 25-year-old Chetan Singh. After 9.30 pm from Monday onwards, Chetan who teaches at his computer centre in Sector 11 will be seen in the role of Sita at the Rameela in Sector 5. The Ramleela, which is being organised by Adarsh Ramleela Dramatic Club, will begin at Sector 5 ground from October 8 at 9.30 pm. The sitting capacity this time has been increased to 800 from 500 previously. The event is being held at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

In Chandigarh, Ramleela will be staged at over 40 venues — somewhere from October 9, and at others from October 10. From learning the dialogues in his break time to joining a gym, Chetan has been doing it all to fit into Sita’s role “perfectly”.

“I begin my computer classes at 4 am since there are people who have to learn before going for their jobs. Classes go on till 8 pm after which I have been going to the gym as I don’t want to look like a bulky Sita,” Chetan says.

Chetan has been playing this role for the last eight years. “People make fun of me. During the Ramleela days, they don’t call me by my original name and address me as Sita only. Even my students ask me ‘sir, don’t you feel odd dressing up like a woman?’ What do I say? When I like playing this role, I like it,” Chetan says.

Since the Ramleela will begin at 9.30 pm sharp, Chetan would directly rush from his computer centre to the backstage at the venue as he has to sit in the make-up chair to doll up like a woman. “It takes me around 45 minutes to dress up since I have to use a huge amount of make up — foundation, lipstick, eye make-up, jewellery and what not. Today itself, I shaved my beard,” he says.

For Chetan, it would just be a two-hour sleep during the 10 days of Ramleela. “We usually get free by 2 am. Since I have to begin my classes at 4 am, it would be tough for me but I enjoy playing this role. Sometimes, I am so tired after the Ramleela gets over that after changing clothes, I go home and sleep with the make-up on. That scares my family when they see me like that,” he says smilingly.

