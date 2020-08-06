Ram Temple unites all political forces in Punjab

Across the state temples were decorated and diyas lit on Wednesday evening to mark the day. (Representational) Across the state temples were decorated and diyas lit on Wednesday evening to mark the day. (Representational)

Political leaders across party lines in Punjab congratulated people on the ground breaking ceremony for construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

In a social media post, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said: “My heartiest congratulations to the people of India on the historic foundation laying of #Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which fulfils the long cherished desire of every Indian. Lord Ram’s universal message of Dharma remains the guiding light not just for India but for the world.”

On his Facebook page, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote: “Great day for our Hindu brethren on this historic day of the ground breaking ceremony of the #RamMandir in Ayodhya. Special congratulations to PM Narendra Modi ji who made the #BhoomiPujan possible through persistent commitment to a sacred cause. Let Sri Ram Chandra ji’s message of universal love & brotherhood and respect for all faiths inspire us.”

BJP leaders gathered near the clock tower in Ludhiana where they burst crackers, and distributed ladoos on the occasion. Similar celebrations were seen in almost every district of Punjab led by local BJP units. Punjab BJP’s official page was flooded with videos, pictures related to Ayodhya event. State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma also mentioned that it was a golden day in the history of country when a year of abolition of Article 370 had also been completed.

Apart from BJP, VHP and Bjarang dal leaders, even Congress and AAP leaders also welcomed foundation stone laying event.

Punjab Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu posted his picture with Ram Mandir temple and said, “Our Late PM Rajiv Gandhi ji had got locks of this mandir opened and had got pooja started inside the temple. His efforts have borne fruit and it is a proud moment for all of us.” On his Facebook page he wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir, I commend the unending and tireless efforts of my brothers and sisters. It is a victorious moment for India and it will be marked in history with golden ink. We are fortunate to witness this momentous day and I wish togetherness, unity, progression, and good luck for India.#rammandir #jaishreeram.”

AAP’s Sunam MLA Aman Arora also posted a video of Ram Mandir’s upcoming structure and said,” I congratulate all followers of Bhagwan Ram. Even now, we talk about Ram Rajya and we want such an environment in our country. I wish that this love should sustain in the country and Bhagwan Ram should bless us to maintain communal harmony. We all must follow his teachings so as to have ‘Ram Rajya’ in actual.”

Apart from the politicians across party lines, general public too posted their pictures praying in their houses, lighting diyas. Kays Lovely sweets proprietor Narinder Singh celebrated the occasion after good sale of ladoos during the day. He said,”We lit 492 `ghee ke diye’ outside our shop. Equivalent to the number of years, it took for Ram Mandir to start its construction in Ayodhya. Our celebrations had to happen, whether ladoos were sold or not.”

All temples in the city were lit up after 7 pm. Pardeep Dhall, who is part of Geeta Mandir management in Ludhiana, said, “Our panditji did bhajan kirtan inside the temple and had decorated Ram Mandir apart from decorating the temple. We kept it a low key affair as we did not want a large gathering to turn up in the temple as Covid guidelines are in place.” In temples messages were displayed for general public to light 5 diyas Wednesday evening in their houses, hence sending messages across masses.

