Ram Singh used non-cooperation strategy against British, freedom fighters like Gandhi later adopted it: Punjab Speaker

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan Thursday said the founder of Namdhari sect Satguru Ram Singh had used non-cooperation as the political weapon against the British rule successfully. The movement started by Singh was later adopted by other eminent freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sandhwan added.

Addressing the gathering at a state-level function at Bhaini Sahib in Ludhiana district, held to observe 207th Parkash Purab of Ram Singh, Sandhwan said Singh had contributed to the freedom movement of the country, and his life and philosophy also played a vital role in bringing reforms in the society. The sacrifices made by Kuka martyrs under the leadership of Ram Singh would continue to inspire people and would help the masses to contribute to society’s development, the speaker said.

He remarked that a real tribute to Ram Singh would be to follow the path shown by him and appealed to the people to emulate his basic ideology to bring change in society.

Sandhwan said that the Namdari sect has always promoted agriculture and sports, and announced full support to the Namdhari community from the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.

