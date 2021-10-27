Ram Rahim’s Dera not keen to back any party : ‘don’t want controversy’

The management of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda has hinted that it is not keen to extend support to any political party for the upcoming Ellenabad bypoll. It has added that its focus will instead be on court cases in which Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted.

Over the last four years, the Dera chief has been convicted in three cases — two murder cases and one rape case — and is currently lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. A special CBI court in Panchkula on October 19 had sentenced him to life in prison for the 2002 murder of his follower Ranjit Singh.

At this point, the Dera management doesn’t want to annoy anyone especially after his recent conviction. Requesting anonymity, a top functionary of the management Tuesday told The Indian Express: “We don’t want to invite any controversy. This is a tough phase for us but we are hopeful things will move in the right direction.”

A senior functionary of Dera’s political wing, Ram Singh, said: “I don’t think any (decision) will happen this time. This is just a matter of an Assembly seat as the elections are not being held for the entire state. However, there is no impact on the number of sangat (followers). They are standing by the Dera. They have full faith in the guruji. Fainsale (court decisions) keep taking place. The sangat will remain unfazed even after (latest court order).”

The support of Dera was one among the significant factors which had helped BJP to come in the power in Haryana in October 2014 Assembly polls. Even in previous elections the sect has been taking sides in Haryana as well in Punjab.

The Dera, which is spread over nearly 1,000 acres of land, had its commercial market and residential colony full of life before the August 2017 verdict in which first time the Dera chief was convicted for raping two women disciples. The conviction had led to widespread violence especially in Panchkula and Sirsa in which several persons had died during the police firing. The Dera remained non-functional for a long period. A follower Karan Insaan, who runs a restaurant near the Dera, recalls: “The shops near the Dera remained shut for two months. Even now, we have less than half the business in comparison to the pre-conviction era.”

The Dera too owns several shops here where products produced in its manufacturing units are sold.

Even now, a few hundred followers come to the Dera to attend daily “satsang” where recorded videos of the sect’s chief are telecast on a large screen. The turnout is higher on every Sunday when the weekly “satsang” is organised but numbers are lesser than the events held before August 2017.

A Dera functionary said: “Naturally, the numbers will be lesser in the absence of the Dera chief. They may watch such videos on social media too. But the followers move fast whenever they are called for any social work. Recently, four Tata canters full of the followers had rushed to plug a breach in a drain when the district administration had sought the sect’s help for the same.”

The numbers may be less but the Dera chief’s conviction has not shaken the faith of its staunch followers.

Karamjeet Kaur (56), who has come from Faridkot (Punjab), says: “Nothing is wrong here. My daughter studied here for four years after getting admission in Class 9. My Mama’s daughter still teaches here.” Baljinder Singh, 50, who is from village Dholan of Punjab’ Jagraon, suspects a “political conspiracy” behind cases against the Dera chief. He says: “Liquor mafia too might be behind cases against him because followers have been quitting liquor following his satsang.” Jaswant Singh, who came from the same area, says: “I am sure Guruji will be back to the Dera one day. Other gurus too have faced such phases. We came to the Dera even when the entire area was under curfew.”

Bharti Insaan (25), who came from Bhiwani, says: “I have been visiting the Dera with my parents for the past 16 years. These visits solve domestic problems, motivate us and bring happiness in our life.”

The followers also tell stories how the “blessings of Dera chief” cured diseases of several patients.

The investigating agencies in 2017 had located Dera Sacha Sauda’s land worth at least Rs 1,600 crore as per collector rate and spread in 16 districts of Haryana. The market value could be much higher. The Dera has its headquarters at Sirsa where it has a five-star hotel, a cinema hall, a multi-specialty hospital, eight educational institutions, a shopping mall, a cricket stadium and palatial houses, apart from several manufacturing units but worth of these was not part of the land evaluation. The educational institutions and hospital are currently being governed by the district administration.