Ram Rahim in jail for rape, murder, duo move court for his blessings

Two disciples of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (presently lodged in a Rohtak jail) have moved a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to Haryana to decide their representation for getting blessings of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh through video conferencing or letter.

The petitioners, Ravi Kumar and Ashok Kumar, through counsel, Advocate Rishu Garg, have contended that as per Dera rituals, Dera Chief has been considered as a Godly figure and people use to marry before him with his blessings, and this custom is continued till the inception of the Dera.

The custom of marriages is performed till date without any break and because of which Dera Chief clearly instructs the Dera officials to maintain record of the couples and their family and after that the couples will be awarded a certificate by the Dera itself and on the basis of which the couples can register their marriage before the sub-registrar office, submitted the petitioners in the petition before HC.

The matter will be heard next on January 14. The state’s counsel has sought time to verify the authenticity of letters sent from the jail.