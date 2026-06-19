Dubai trail, missing records: Why IAS officer was arrested in Panchkula MC scam

Ram Kumar Singh began his government career as a taxation inspector in the Haryana Excise and Taxation Department on May 23, 1995.

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ram Kumar Singh’s arrest in the Rs 79.46 crore Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) fraud connected with the IDFC Bank’s Rs 590 crore scam marks a first.

He is the first Haryana cadre IAS officer to be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case and comes as at least five other IAS officers from the state cadre remain under scrutiny for their alleged role in the multi‑crore financial scam.

A special CBI court on Friday remanded Singh, who was arrested on Thursday, to three days’ custody for further interrogation.

Before joining the IAS, Singh served in the Haryana Excise and Taxation Department and later as a Haryana Civil Service (Executive) officer. Over a public service career spanning more than three decades, he held various administrative positions in the Haryana government, including serving as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, and Municipal Council, Kalka.