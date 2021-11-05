Hisar: Protesting farmer injured in lathicharge, BJP MP’s car damaged

A farmer was seriously injured in police lathicharge Friday during a protest against BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra in Narnaund town of Hisar district, agitating farmers have claimed. The farmers had organised the protest after the MP referred to them as “jobless alcoholics and bad elements”.

The windshield of the MP’s car was also damaged during a confrontation between the agitating farmers and the police. Jangra has blamed the protesters for damaging his car.

Local farmer leader Ravi Azad alleged that Kuldeep Rana, a farmer, received serious injuries in the lathicharge and has been admitted to a hospital in Hisar. In a statement, Azad said: “The police have detained two of the agitating farmers, Sudhir Singhwa and Kailash Umra. To demand their release, the farmers are moving towards Narnaund police station.” Some roads in the region have also been reportedly blocked in protest against the incident.

Jangra had gone to Narnaund to lay the foundation stone for a dharmshala. As soon as the farmers came to know about his visit, they gathered for a protest while raising slogans against him. The police had erected barricades to halt the movement of protesters towards the venue of the MP’s event, but protesters succeeded in moving ahead while raising slogans against the BJP government. Jangra alleged that some people threw lathis at his car, damaging it.

Meanwhile, tension has developed in Kiloi village of Rohtak district where farmers are staging a protest against BJP leaders who had gone there to participate in a programme. Heavy police force has been deployed to maintain law and order in the region.