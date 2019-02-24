Rally seeking national panel for men on March 3 at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Save Indian Family (SIF), an NGO, will orgainse a protest march at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on March 3 to demanding to set up a National Commission for Men.

Advertising

Dubbed as ‘Satyagarh for men’, more than 50 men’s rights activist groups from across the country, will take part in the protest the protestors are against gender-based law in India, made in absence of recommendations from a men’s commission.

Maninder Singh Rupyal, who is a member of the NGO Save Indian Family (SIF), Chandigarh, said almost 70 volunteers from SIF Chandigarh would join this ‘satyagrah ‘.

He further stressed that 50 per cent of the population of the country are men and there was an urgent need of National Commission for Men.

The protest march will be against biased law-making process against men and against absence of data with National Crime Records Bureau and National Family Health Survey with respect to crime against men and problems faced by men.

“There is an urgent need of formation of ministry for men and National Commission for Men. It is extremely important to recognize and reward men for being considered as protectors of the family.” said Rohit Dogra, another member of the organisation.

The protest will also demand redressal of “men’s issues” in manifesto of every political party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and all elections in future.

Advertising

Another member of the organisation said that Many rights activists and people will join hands to send out a clear message to the government and political parties to not only take stock of demands of men but also act upon them accordingly.