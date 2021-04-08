Rally ban to check public anger from boiling over: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said that “the Congress government’s decision to ban all political gatherings till April 30 was direct fallout of the resounding success of the Punjab Mangda Jawab rallies organised by the SAD” and that “the government had resorted to this step to prevent the public angst from boiling over”.

In a written statement, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said “the ban on public meetings had more to do with the discomfiture of the Congress party and its CM Amarinder Singh than with the Covid pandemic.”

Cheema added, “In rally after rally, the SAD has exposed the Chief Minister as well as the false oath taken by the latter in the name of the Gutka Sahib and the Deshmesh Pitah. This has upset the plans of Prashant Kishor who has given the suggestion to ban public rallies to contain the damage being cause to the Congress party.”Cheema slammed chief minister for “imposing lock downs without any scientific basis”. The Akali leader said lock downs had “already caused economic devastation in Punjab”.

The SAD leader said “instead of knee jerk reactions, the government should focus on improving tertiary care in its hospitals and upgrade its medical infrastructure. Simultaneously, the vaccination drive should be intensified.”