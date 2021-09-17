‘Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics’: Raghav Chadha’s ‘sexist’ jibe at Sidhu

Punjab co-incharge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi MLA, Raghav Chadha, called Navjot Singh Sidhu the “Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics” as a rejoinder to the Punjab Congress president’s Twitter barbs on Delhi government for its “masquerade” over the contentious agriculture laws passed by the Centre.

Chadha’s response on Twitter came soon after Sidhu tweeted that the Delhi government had notified one of the three agriculture laws (in December last year) that allows farmers to sell outside mandis and demanded to know from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if the law had been de-notified.

Today is the first anniversary of the three agriculture laws that were passed by Parliament and against which farmers have been protesting.

“Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced-@arvindkejriwal ji you notified the private mandi’s central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?” tweeted Sidhu.

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

Soon after, Chadha responded to Sidhu’s tweet calling him ‘Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics” while claiming the PPCC chief has been given a scolding from the Congress high command for tweeting against Captain Amarinder Singh.

“The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics-Navjot Singh Sidhu-has received a scolding from Congress High Command for non-stop ranting against Capt. Therefore today, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence,” tweeted Chadha.

However, soon Chadha was at the receiving end with his tweet being termed “misogynist” and “sexist”. Alka Lamba, once associated with AAP and now with the Congress, tweeted that Chadha’s comments showed the mentality of AAP towards women and equated it with RSS’s thinking. Calling it a display of “pathetic politics”, Lamba called him “Sanghi Chadha”.