Rakhi gift for women in SHGs: Haryana to pay premium of two schemes

The Haryana government has decided to pay the premium of ‘Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana’ from ‘Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana’ for the women of self-help groups associated with Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“These women are no longer required to pay a premium out of their own pocket for the benefit of the said scheme. About 3.25 lakh women will be benefited from this decision. The economic condition of women of rural areas of Haryana has been affected during the corona pandemic. Post collecting the data, it was found that about 4.91 lakh women who are associated with Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission in the state, out of which about 1.64 lakh women have got themselves covered under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana but about 3.25 lakh women are still unable to take advantage of the said scheme due to the affected economic conditions due to Covid-19 pandemic,” said Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of rural development.

“The premium of about Rs 40 lakh for the above 3.25 lakh women would be paid by the state government under the said scheme,” Dushyant added.