Rakesh Tikait’s roadshow against BJP candidate in Ellenabad on Oct 27

Top farmer leaders, including BKU’s Rakesh Tikait, will be in Ellenabad (Sirsa) on October 27 to urge voters not to vote for BJP candidate Govind Kanda in the upcoming bypoll scheduled on October 30.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of INLD legislator, Abhay Singh Chautala, from the seat in support of the farmers who have been protesting against three farm laws. Chautla is again contesting the election from the same seat.

A farmer leader from Sirsa, Lakhvinder Singh, told The Indian Express that the farm agitation leaders will also undertake a roadshow in the villages of Ellenabad, apart from holding two public meetings. Singh said: “First they will hold a public meeting at Nathusari Chopta on October 27. From here, they will move to Ellenabad as part of a roadshow in which farmers will take out their tractor-trolleys. We are not supporting any particular party, but will campaign against the BJP candidate over the issue of three farm laws.”

Apart from Tikait, senior farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Jogender Singh Ugraha, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, and Harmeet Singh Kadian will also attend these events. BKU leader, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, addressed four public meetings in Ellenabad constituency on Saturday. The agitating farmers have staged protests against the BJP-JJP leaders during the ongoing poll campaign.

Meanwhile, folk singer, Sapna Chaudhary, will campaign in support of BJP’s Govind Kanda on October 25 and October 26. Haryana BJP president, Om Prakash Dhankar, will also address several public meetings in support of Kanda on October 25, while Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, will address a public meeting at Nathusari Chopta on October 27. Haryana Congress president, Kumari Selja, is continuously camping in the constituency in support of party candidate, Pawan Beniwal. Congress’s Kuldeep Bishnoi and Kiran Choudhry have also campaigned for Beniwal.