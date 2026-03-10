Rajya Sabha polls: Independent still in fray, Haryana Congress may move MLAs to Himachal

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana are set to fall vacant with BJP's Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra completing their terms on April 9.

With the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana ending on Monday, three candidates —Sanjay Bhatia of the BJP, Congress’ Karamvir Singh Boudh and Independent candidate Satish Nandal — are left in the fray for the March 16 polls.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana are set to fall vacant with BJP’s Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra completing their terms on April 9. The ruling BJP has 48 MLAs, Congress 37, the INLD has two MLAs and three legislators are Independents in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, with 31 votes each required for two candidates to make it to the Rajya Sabha.