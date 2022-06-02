Rajya Sabha polls: Haryana Congress MLAs flown to Raipur, 3 remain absent

The Indian National Congress, which had summoned all the 31 MLAs of Haryana to New Delhi, eventually took most of them to a private resort in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on a chartered flight. Of the 31, 28 MLAs had reached Delhi.

Those who remained absent were Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry Rewari Chiranjeev Rao. “Kiran Choudhry is unwell but shall be joining the other MLAs soon. Chiranjeev Rao is celebrating his birthday with his family and he too shall join the other MLAs and so will Kuldeep Bishnoi,” party affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal said.

Party insiders said Bishnoi is not too keen to support any directive issued by the party high command and continues to maintain his distance from all party events ever since he was not considered for the post of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president and not even for Rajya Sabha.

Congress is in a state of panic in Haryana after its expelled leader Venod Sharma’s son and media baron Kartikeya Sharma filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. There are two seats for Rajya Sabha from Haryana. BJP has nominated its former transport minister and a five-time MLA Krishan Panwar and Congress, which is the second largest party in the state, has nominated AICC general secretary Ajay Maken. The Rajya Sabha polls are slated to be held on June 10.

Congress sources told The Indian Express that Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has been assigned the responsibility to keep all the MLAs together and away from any influence that Kartikeya Sharma may exercise upon them. Kartikeya’s father Venod Sharma, although expelled from Congress in 2014, holds strong ties with several Congress leaders of Haryana.

Meanwhile, Hooda said that the “MLAs are going to Raipur for a training workshop”. All these MLAs shall stay at a resort till the polling day and shall reach Chandigarh on the polling day and then go to the Vidhan Sabha to cast their vote.

The Congress MLAs started reaching Deepender Hooda’s residence in New Delhi on Thursday morning. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal first held a brief meeting with the MLAs and later, party affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal spoke to the MLAs after which they were taken in a bus to the airport from where they took a chartered flight to Raipur.

HPCC president Uday Bhan said, “The real stand of the MLAs shall become clear in the Rajya Sabha election. Those who had sought votes from people of the state against the BJP-JJP coalition should definitely vote against them. MLAs like INLD’s Abhay Chautala and Independent MLA Balraj Kundu are the ones whom people are closely watching. Both had been openly opposing the BJP-JJP coalition government. They should clarify their stand. All those who vote for the BJP-JJP supported nominee (Kartikeya Sharma) will be taught a lesson by the people of Haryana.”

Bhan added, “I have appealed to all the Congress MLAs to support and vote for our party’s nominee Ajay Maken. The future of the MLAs will also depend on the Rajya Sabha polling. Time will tell if those who have been saying that they are opposed to the BJP-JJP coalition government will actually oppose or support a BJP-JJP supported candidate.”

Taking a dig at Congress’s move, JJP’s national convener Ajay Chautala said, “If Congress is so confident about its numbers, then why is it taking its MLAs out of the state and holding them hostage? The day when Kartikeya Sharma filed his nomination papers, JJP supported him openly. That day itself the Congress lost this battle.”

The number game

All 10 JJP MLAs have announced support for Kartikeya. If BJP also spares its nine MLAs to support him, he will get 19 votes. Further, if the seven Independent MLAs and Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda extend their support, his number will reach 27 making him reach close to the mark of 30. If Congress fails to pacify Kuldeep Bishnoi and he votes against his party’s nominee, Kartikeya would barely require INLD’s Abhay Chautala and a few Congress MLAs to cross-vote for him and sail through the contest. There is a possibility that BJP may also fully support Sharma to push the Congress nominee out of the race.