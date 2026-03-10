Rajya Sabha polls: Cong’s Anurag Sharma elected unopposed from Himachal Pradesh

Congress nominee Anurag Sharma, 47, was on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha even as a complaint was filed against him for allegedly concealing property details and violation of election rules while filing nomination papers for the biennial elections, officials said.

While the complaint was filed with the Election Commission, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and the returning officer of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Assembly secretary Yashpal Sharma handed over the Certificate of Election to Sharma in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. The BJP had not fielded any candidate.

“I never imagined in my dreams that I would one day be elected to the Rajya Sabha,” said an emotional Sharma. ENS