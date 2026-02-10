Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu seeks direct flights from Chandigarh to London, Singapore and Vancouver

Satnam Singh Sandhu also calls for higher cargo capacity at Chandigarh and Amritsar airports to boost exports.

By: Express News Service
3 min readChandigarhFeb 10, 2026 04:42 PM IST
RS MP Satnam Singh SandhuSatnam Singh Sandhu raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House on Tuesday. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu on Tuesday urged the Union Government to designate Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, as a “point of call” and start direct international flights to London, Singapore, and Vancouver.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Sandhu also sought an increase in the number of international flights from Chandigarh and enhanced cargo capacity at Punjab’s two international airports to boost exports.

Sandhu said Chandigarh airport serves as a major aviation hub for Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, with a combined population of around seven crore people depending on it as the most convenient airport. He said the airport was built with an annual capacity of 60 lakh passengers and currently handles about 40 lakh passengers, leaving room for an additional 20 lakh passengers.

“Today, direct flights are operating from Chandigarh airport to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This is a common demand of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh that new international flights should be introduced from Chandigarh to London, Singapore, and Vancouver, and the number of international flights be increased,” Sandhu said.

He said the airport must be designated as a “point of call”, a prerequisite for foreign airlines to operate services to global destinations. At present, Chandigarh International Airport is not on the bilateral offer list, which restricts foreign airlines from operating flights to and from the airport.

Sandhu also urged the Union Government to increase cargo handling capacity at both Chandigarh and Amritsar international airports, saying this would help boost Punjab’s exports.

Referring to the expansion of aviation infrastructure in the country, Sandhu said India had witnessed unprecedented growth in the sector over the past decade. “While there were only 74 airports in the country in 2014, today this number has crossed 163. Punjab today has two international airports, Chandigarh and Amritsar, and four domestic airports at Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, and Pathankot. This reflects infrastructure expansion, inclusive growth and regional balance,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

He also referred to recent developments in Punjab’s aviation sector, including the renaming of Adampur airport as Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport and the inauguration of Halwara airport. Sandhu said these decisions reflected respect for public sentiment and regional development priorities.

“Punjab has got much from the Union Government, but Punjabis ka dil maange more. The number of international flights from Chandigarh should be increased with the introduction of services to London, Singapore, and Vancouver,” he said, reiterating his demand for point-of-call status and enhanced cargo facilities.

Chandigarh International Airport has limited international connectivity, with flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai operated by IndiGo. The airport was inaugurated in 2015 and renamed Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in 2022 to honour the freedom fighter.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
All INDIA bloc parties are said to be backing the move.
Oppn MPs move to oust Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Indian techie couple divorce
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement