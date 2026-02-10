Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu seeks direct flights from Chandigarh to London, Singapore and Vancouver

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu on Tuesday urged the Union Government to designate Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, as a “point of call” and start direct international flights to London, Singapore, and Vancouver.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Sandhu also sought an increase in the number of international flights from Chandigarh and enhanced cargo capacity at Punjab’s two international airports to boost exports.
Sandhu said Chandigarh airport serves as a major aviation hub for Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, with a combined population of around seven crore people depending on it as the most convenient airport. He said the airport was built with an annual capacity of 60 lakh passengers and currently handles about 40 lakh passengers, leaving room for an additional 20 lakh passengers.
“Today, direct flights are operating from Chandigarh airport to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This is a common demand of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh that new international flights should be introduced from Chandigarh to London, Singapore, and Vancouver, and the number of international flights be increased,” Sandhu said.
He said the airport must be designated as a “point of call”, a prerequisite for foreign airlines to operate services to global destinations. At present, Chandigarh International Airport is not on the bilateral offer list, which restricts foreign airlines from operating flights to and from the airport.
Sandhu also urged the Union Government to increase cargo handling capacity at both Chandigarh and Amritsar international airports, saying this would help boost Punjab’s exports.
Referring to the expansion of aviation infrastructure in the country, Sandhu said India had witnessed unprecedented growth in the sector over the past decade. “While there were only 74 airports in the country in 2014, today this number has crossed 163. Punjab today has two international airports, Chandigarh and Amritsar, and four domestic airports at Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, and Pathankot. This reflects infrastructure expansion, inclusive growth and regional balance,” he said.
He also referred to recent developments in Punjab’s aviation sector, including the renaming of Adampur airport as Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport and the inauguration of Halwara airport. Sandhu said these decisions reflected respect for public sentiment and regional development priorities.
“Punjab has got much from the Union Government, but Punjabis ka dil maange more. The number of international flights from Chandigarh should be increased with the introduction of services to London, Singapore, and Vancouver,” he said, reiterating his demand for point-of-call status and enhanced cargo facilities.
Chandigarh International Airport has limited international connectivity, with flights to Abu Dhabi and Dubai operated by IndiGo. The airport was inaugurated in 2015 and renamed Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in 2022 to honour the freedom fighter.
