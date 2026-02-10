Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu seeks direct flights from Chandigarh to London, Singapore and Vancouver

Satnam Singh Sandhu raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House on Tuesday. (File photo)

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Satnam Singh Sandhu on Tuesday urged the Union Government to designate Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, as a “point of call” and start direct international flights to London, Singapore, and Vancouver.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Sandhu also sought an increase in the number of international flights from Chandigarh and enhanced cargo capacity at Punjab’s two international airports to boost exports.

Sandhu said Chandigarh airport serves as a major aviation hub for Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, with a combined population of around seven crore people depending on it as the most convenient airport. He said the airport was built with an annual capacity of 60 lakh passengers and currently handles about 40 lakh passengers, leaving room for an additional 20 lakh passengers.