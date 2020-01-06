Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa urges PM to send a delegation of MPs to Pak

“This would be an imperative step that must be undertaken in lieu of these two incidents,” said Bajwa. (Source: File Photo) “This would be an imperative step that must be undertaken in lieu of these two incidents,” said Bajwa. (Source: File Photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send an all party delegation of Sikh MPs to Pakistan immediately.

He raised this demand after the incident of a mob allegedly hurling stones at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and murder of a Sikh youth in Peshawar on Sunday.

In a statement, Bajwa said he was alarmed at the violence that was faced by the Sikh community in Pakistan, and requested that the Prime Minister to send an all party delegation of Sikh MP’s from both Houses, led by the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar at the earliest. The delegation would study the conditions of the Sikh community in Pakistan, he said.

“This would be an imperative step that must be undertaken in lieu of these two incidents,” the MP added.

