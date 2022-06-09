Rajya Sabha ‘resort politics’: Now, BJP-JJP summons its coalition MLAs, Independents to 5-star resort

The “resort politics” in wake of the high-stake June 10 Rajya Sabha polls have reached an all time high in Haryana. After Congress took its MLAs to a resort in Raipur, Chhattisgarh; now the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana has also summoned all its MLAs to a spa-resort located on the outskirts of Chandigarh. The coalition has also asked six Independent MLAs to join them at the resort.

In Haryana’s 90-member House, BJP has 40 MLAs, Congress has 31, JJP has 10, there are seven Independent and one each from Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party.

Several Union ministers of BJP, including Gajender Singh Shekhawat, Vinod Tawre, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, JJP state president Nishan Singh – all shall be visiting Oberoi-Sukhvilas either on Wednesday or Thursday and shall interact with the MLAs. On June 10, they will all go straight from the resort to Haryana Vidhan Sabha where polling will be done.

While BJP leaders have been accusing the Congress of “forcefully confining” their MLAs at a resort in Chhattisgarh, they said that BJP’s MLAs require “training” for Rajya Sabha polling since many of them are first timers. Of the total 90 MLAs of Haryana, 43 are first-timers with 17 being from the BJP, 14 from Congress, six from JJP and six Independents.

Dhankar said, “We have several MLAs who are first timers. They need training for the Rajya Sabha polling. Thus, they were asked to come and join the training session. As our party’s nominee is concerned, we require 31 votes and we have 40. Kartikeya Sharma had sought support from us and we agreed on that. Our ally JJP has also supported him. The final result shall only be known after the polling.”

The BJP-JJP alliance’s MLAs began reaching the resort on Wednesday evening and by tonight, most of them are expected to reach.

Talking to The Indian Express, a close aide of Khattar said, “Even our MLAs need training, especially when it is such a tight contest. Only two-three votes can change the final result. Thus, the party decided that all the MLAs of both BJP and JJP and even Independent MLAs who have already announced their support to the Independent candidate should be asked to be together at one place.”

CLP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, had on Tuesday claimed that Congress was confident about all its 31 MLAs and rather “the Congress nominee would get even more than the required 31 votes”. Hooda had also hinted that BJP-JJP should be worried about the cross-voting in their own camp.

For the Rajya Sabha’s two seats from Haryana, the BJP has nominated former transport minister and a five-time MLA Krishan Panwar, Congress has nominated AICC general secretary Ajay Maken. Congress’ expelled leader and former union minister Venod Sharma’s media-baron son Kartikeya Sharma has filed his nomination as Independent candidate. For Rajya Sabha’s seats, 31 MLAs are required to elect the nominee on one seat.

BJP is confident about Krishan Panwar making it to the Rajya Sabha. Khattar had announced that the party’s surplus MLAs will support Kartikeya Sharma. JJP’s 10 MLAs have announced their support to Sharma. INLD’s Abhay Chautala and HLP’s Gopal Kanda, too, have announced support to Sharma. Independent MLA, Ranjit Singh, who is also state’s power minister and five Independent MLAs have also announced their support to Sharma. So far, Sharma has got support of 27 MLAs.

Meanwhile, two Independent MLAs Nayanpal Rawat (Prithla) and Balraj Kundu (Meham) traded barbs at each other on their respective Twitter handles. While Rawat accused Kundu of backtracking from initially his agreement to support a particular candidate, Kundu refuted Rawat’s claims and said that he was not a “puppet” in anybody’s hands and would vote as per his own choice. When asked if he has got the resort invite from the coalition government, Kundu said, “I do not have any link with these guys [BJP-JJP], thus, there is no question of any invite to me. I would like to stay at a resort with my own money, not on anybody’s invitation. As far as my vote for Rajya Sabha is concerned, I am still making up my mind and shall decide in a day or two. I would not vote under anybody’s influence, that is clear,” Kundu said.