Mohali: Rajpura resident killed in road accident at Zirakpur

A Rajpura resident was killed in a road accident at Zirakpur-Patiala road Wednesday night when a speeding car had hit another car near Chatt village. Police booked the accused car driver but he was not arrested yet.

Advertising

The deceased was identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Rajpura. The complainant in the case, Davinder Kumar, told police that he and his friend Sunny were going to Chandigarh in their Maruti Dzire car and when they reached near the Chatt village light point, a rashly driven Volvo car had hit their car from rear.

Davinder Kumar added that some people who gathered at the spot had taken both of them to a private hospital in Zirakpur, where the doctors declared Sunny brought dead.

Police registered a case against the Volvo car driver Ajay Pal under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others ), 427 (mischief damage to the property of fifty rupees) and 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Zirakpur police station.

Advertising

This month, as many as twelve people have lost their lives in road accidents in the district.

The report on ‘Identification and Rectification of Punjab Road Accident Black Spots’ was released by director Tandrust Punjab Mission by K S Pannu on Thursday.

The report found that Mohali had maximum number of black spots — 92 — in the state out of total 391.