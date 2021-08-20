Rajnath defends farm laws, says ‘an atmosphere of opposition created’

DEFENDING THE Centre’s three contentious farm laws while stating that “there is no such sentence anywhere in it which is not in the interest of the farmers,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said his government is ready to talk to peasants if they feel there is any clause in the legislations against their interests.

“I am also the son of a farmer and I have also done farming. I can understand the problems of the farmers. Due to the old policies, agriculture was becoming a loss making deal and when the farmer used to sell his crop, it was found that even the cost price was not met. That’s why I urge you to understand these laws. If anyone has any doubt about these laws, then the government is always ready to negotiate for its solution. Attempts have been made to mislead the farmers by creating an atmosphere of protest, but gradually the farmers are beginning to understand the truth,” Rajnath Singh said.

He was addressing the state-level Annapurna Utsav programme, held under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, through online mode in Haryana’s Panchkula.

“I think there is a need to fully understand these laws. Lekin ek virodh ka mahoul bhi paida kiya ja raha hai (But an atmosphere of opposition is being created). I feel that farmer brothers should understand this,” he said, adding a “confusion” over the minimum support price was also spread.

“I have studied the farm legislations fully and I can say with confidence that there is no clause as per my information which is against the interest of our farmer brothers,” he added.

Listing out the Modi government’s decisions taken for farmers’ welfare, he said the MSP has been raised by one-and-half times and small farmers have been provided with cheaper loans. A sum of over Rs 1.50 lakh crore has been credited to bank accounts of farmers, he said, adding that it had never happened in history of the country.

He also talked about the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, saying Rs 6,000 directly goes into the account of farmers. “There is no possibility of corruption. The whole money reaches your accounts,” he stressed while reminding that once former PM Rajiv Gandhi had said that only 16 out of 100 paise reaches people. We today send 100 paise and the whole amount reaches your accounts,” he asked.

Appreciating Haryana government on Covid-19 management, he said, “Haryana government under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal arranged food grains for 27 lakh families. Ration was also distributed in Haryana to 17,000 families of other states under One Nation One Ration Card scheme.

Terming Haryana as a “charismatic land,” he said “Be it a farmer, a jawan or a wrestler, this is the land og brave sons. The land here not only spews gold from the ground but also produces sportspersons who win gold at the Olympics. The geographical area of Haryana is only 1.5 percent of the entire country, whereas its total contribution to agriculture is 15 per cent. “