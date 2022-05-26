Rajinder Singh, the man behind sting op

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday sacked Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla on charges of corruption and got him arrested after a sting operation conducted by Rajinder Singh, a technocrat working with Punjab Health System Corporation. A primer on the engineer who effected what Mann called a “historic move”.

Who is Rajinder Singh?

Rajinder Singh, 57, is a superintending engineer currently working with the health department of the state. A civil engineer by qualification, he is on deputation at Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) from the housefed department.

Why does health department need an engineer?

Singh takes care of all civil works at PHSC, the agency that deals with all civil works and medical purchases of the state’s health department.

Why was the minister allegedly seeking kick-backs from Rajinder Singh and what was the engineer’s role in handling payments?

Rajinder Singh was promoted around six months ago when his predecessor was repatriated to his parent department. Since then he has been the signatory for the release of payments to the contractors. As per rules, the SDO of the department makes entries to the measurement book after a tender is allotted. Payments are released after his clearance.

How much money was Singh handling when Dr Singla allegedly asked him for a cut?

In the case of Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla, he had allotted works worth Rs 41 crore and released payments worth Rs 17 crore. Rajinder alleged in the FIR that the minister was demanding a cut of two per cent worth Rs 1.16 crore. He claims the deal was finally settled at Rs 5 lakh.

What do his colleagues say about him ?

Singh is due to retire in November this year. His colleagues know him as an engineer who keeps a low profile. He is not known to have complained against anyone. His sting on the minister of his department has left everyone surprised.