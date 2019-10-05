Rajinder Gupta re-elected Punjab Cricket Association president

ALMOST A month after he offered to resign from the post of president of Punjab Cricket Association, industrialist Rajinder Gupta was elected unanimously as the president of Punjab Cricket Association in the 71st Annual General Meeting of the state body held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Friday.

Gupta had offered to resign last month after a meeting between him and some former players did not happen.

The elections were postponed last month and Friday’s elections saw all the office bearers of PCA selected unanimously including Rakesh Rathour (vice-president, Puneet Bali, (secretary), Surjit Rai (joint secretary) and RP Singla (treasurer).

The PCA election process was held under Rajeev Sharma, former state election commissioner, Haryana who was the election observer. It was the last day of the deadline by BCCI for state elections and all office bearers and members of the apex council were elected unopposed. Bali, a former Ranji trophy player and now a senior advocate at Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been elected as a office bearer of PCA for the first time. “I am happy to return to the field, which has been my passion. As a cricketer, I always loved the game and I want to take forward my vision for Punjab cricket. I want Punjab to win the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in the coming years and we will be working towards that. Punjab U-19 players have been featuring in the Indian teams but there are not many senior players from the state in the national team. We would see what we lack and I am also open to the idea of foreign coaches and mental trainers for the players. Also we would think about opening an International level academy for players,” said 40-year-old Bali.

Daljir Singh Khela (Hoshiarpur District Association) Arun Kumar Sharma (Ludhiana District Association), Kartikeya Swaroop (Ferozepur District Cricket Association), Virinderjit Singh Billing (Patiala Cricket Association), Kamal Arora (Moga District Cricket Association), Ajay Tyagi (Mohali Cricket Association), Arvind Abrol (Kapurthala District Cricket Association) were elected as the representatives of the district cricket association in the apex council. Rakesh Walia, Atul Sachdev and Preet Mohinder Singh Banga were elected as the representatives of life members while Sanjiv Arora from Ludhiana Cricket Club was elected as the representative from clubs/colleges and institutions.

PCA office bearers also endorsed the name of the newly appointed vice-president Rakesh Rathour to be PCA’s representative at the Annual Body meeting of BCCI to be held in Mumbai on October 23.