Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Kaithal’s Additional District and Sessions Judge, assigns no reason

The one-page order, issued by the High Court's Registrar General, however, indicates that it pertains to the period when Goyal was posted as Special Judge, CBI Court at Panchkula. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended judicial officer Rajeev Goyal, who was posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kaithal district court. The suspension order did not specify any reason. The one-page order, issued by the High Court’s Registrar General, however, indicates that it pertains to the period when Goyal was posted as Special Judge, CBI Court at Panchkula.

The order issued by the Registrar General, dated May 29, reads: “Hon’ble the Chief Justice and Judges, in exercise of powers under Article 225 of the Constitution of India read with Rule 4(b) of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, have been pleased to place Sh. Rajeev Goyal, the then Special Judge, CBI Court (Panchkula) now posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kaithal) under suspension with immediate effect in contemplation of initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the Officer”.