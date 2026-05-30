Punjab and Haryana High Court suspends Kaithal’s Additional District and Sessions Judge, assigns no reason

Rajeev Goyal had served as Special Judge, CBI Court at Panchkula; predecessor was also suspended

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
2 min readChandigarhMay 30, 2026 09:49 PM IST
Rajeev Goyal suspensionThe one-page order, issued by the High Court's Registrar General, however, indicates that it pertains to the period when Goyal was posted as Special Judge, CBI Court at Panchkula. (File photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended judicial officer Rajeev Goyal, who was posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kaithal district court. The suspension order did not specify any reason. The one-page order, issued by the High Court’s Registrar General, however, indicates that it pertains to the period when Goyal was posted as Special Judge, CBI Court at Panchkula.

The order issued by the Registrar General, dated May 29, reads: “Hon’ble the Chief Justice and Judges, in exercise of powers under Article 225 of the Constitution of India read with Rule 4(b) of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, have been pleased to place Sh. Rajeev Goyal, the then Special Judge, CBI Court (Panchkula) now posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kaithal) under suspension with immediate effect in contemplation of initiation of disciplinary proceedings against the Officer”.

“During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Sh. Rajeev Goyal will be at Kaithal. He will not leave the headquarters during this period without the prior permission of the District and Sessions Judge, Kaithal. Sh. Rajeev Goyal will draw subsistence allowance at an equal to the leave salary which he would have drawn had he been on leave on half pay, and in addition other allowances, if admissible, on the basis of such leave salary, in view of rules under Chapter VII of Haryana Civil Service (General) Rules, 2016, from the date of his suspension,” read the order.

Goyal’s predecessor Sudhir Parmar, the then Special Judge, CBI Court at Panchkula, was also placed under suspension by the High Court in April 2023, following raids by the Haryana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau at his residence. The raids ate Parmar’s residence were prompted by allegations of corruption and a purported audio recording in which it was alleged that he was allegedly showing favouritism to real-estate developers.

The CBI court at Panchkula holds judicial-trial in all the cases that the Central Bureau of Investigation investigates across Haryana. Following Parmar’s suspension, Goyal took over the CBI Court as Special Judge. On April 23, 2026, Goyal was transferred to Kaithal as Additional District and Sessions Judge.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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