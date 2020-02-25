Rajasthan Police arrests Congress councillor for ‘raping’ neighbour

THE RAJASTHAN Police on Monday arrested local Congress councillor Surinder Singh Rajput for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in Jaipur this year. (Representational Image) THE RAJASTHAN Police on Monday arrested local Congress councillor Surinder Singh Rajput for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in Jaipur this year. (Representational Image)

THE RAJASTHAN Police on Monday arrested local Congress councillor Surinder Singh Rajput for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in Jaipur this year.

The accused was taken to Jaipur after he was arrested from his residence in Sector 70. He will be produced in a court in Jaipur on Tuesday, police officials said.

Congress councillor from ward number 45, Rajput was booked (FIR 80) under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Jaipur (Sadar) police station last month. He had been on the run since then.

The Station House Officer of Jaipur (Sadar) police station, Inspector Rajinder Singh Shekhawat, said that Rajput had brought the victim to Jaipur to help her in getting bail for her husband who is booked in a drug peddling case in Rajasthan. The incident had taken place around two-and-a-half years ago.

“The victim stated in her complaint that she lived in Rajput’s neighbourhood in Sector 70, Mohali, and her husband was arrested by Rajasthan police around two-and-a-half-years ago. Rajput approached the victim to help her in getting the bail for her husband. She agreed and he took her to Jaipur and stayed with her in a hotel where he raped her,” Inspector Shekhawat said.

A police official probing the case said that the victim had also lodged a complaint with the Mohali police after the incident but no case was registered. She again approached the Rajasthan police after her husband came out of the jail this year.

“After receiving the complaint, we verified the facts and checked with the hotel concerned. It was found that the crime was committed. Investigation is in progress,” the officer added.

The Station House Officer of Matour police station, Inspector Rajiv Kumar, said that the Rajasthan Police informed the local police station and took Rajput after completing the formalities.

