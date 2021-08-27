Rajasthan cancels ‘Goga Ji Mela’, Haryana government issues advisory

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
“Haryana residents are informed that in view of the circumstances arising due to the Covid pandemic, the Rajasthan government has postponed the annual Goga Ji Mela to be held in August/September 2021 at Gogamadi, Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan,” a government spokesperson said Thursday.
“A large number of devotees from Haryana visit this Mela. Therefore, they are requested to refrain from going to this mela given the decision taken by the Rajasthan government to contain the spread of Covid-19,” the spokesperson added.
