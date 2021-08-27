Rajasthan cancels ‘Goga Ji Mela’, Haryana government issues advisory

Rajasthan government has postponed the annual Goga Ji Mela to be held in August/September 2021 at Gogamadi, Rajasthan.

“Haryana residents are informed that in view of the circumstances arising due to the Covid pandemic, the Rajasthan government has postponed the annual Goga Ji Mela to be held in August/September 2021 at Gogamadi, Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan,” a government spokesperson said Thursday.