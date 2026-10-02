‘Think Sachin Pilot wanted me out’: Punjab Congress chief Warring steps down

Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday submitted his resignation as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president to Rahul Gandhi, marking the culmination of a campaign mounted against him by the Charanjit Singh Channi group seeking his removal.

Speaking to the media after meeting Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, Warring said that he got the impression that the new AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot wanted to remove him as the state president. “I have met Pilot only once after he took over for about 15 minutes. In the approximate one month since he took over he has come to Chandigarh only once for about two hours. I think that the new general secretary thought it best to remove me (chutti kar deni chahiye),” he said.