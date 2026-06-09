‘Don’t play with fire’: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring slams BJP minister’s presence at Operation Blue Star anniversary event

PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the BJP of ‘rank opportunism’ after Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan attended an Operation Blue Star anniversary event at the Damdami Taksal headquarters.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 01:48 PM IST
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Girish MahajanCriticising the BJP over minister Girish Mahajan (right) attending an Operation Blue Star anniversary event, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring warned the party against 'attempting to revive divisive sentiments for electoral advantage'.
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Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday attacked the BJP, accusing it of hypocrisy after Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan attended the Operation Blue Star anniversary remembrance programme at the headquarters of Damdami Taksal in Amritsar district. The Damdami Taksal is an influential Sikh organisation once headed by militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

In a strongly worded statement, Warring described the BJP’s move as a textbook case of “running with the hare and hunting with the hounds,” demanding that the party explain its contradictory posturing to the people of Punjab.

“The BJP owes an answer to the people of Punjab,” Warring said, alleging that the party routinely brands its political opponents as anti-national while simultaneously embracing what he called “rank opportunism for electoral gains”.

Warring said that while no one requires a nationalist certificate from the BJP, the episode had fully exposed the party’s “double standards”. He also warned the party against “attempting to revive divisive and sectarian sentiments for electoral advantage”.

Also Read | Damdami Taksal faces heat over ‘bonhomie’ with BJP on eve of Operation Blue Star anniversary

“Punjab has long rejected the divisive and sectarian ideology. Don’t try to revive it for petty electoral gains. Don’t play with fire. Punjabis will never accept your divisive agenda,” he said.

“Along with tens of thousands of ordinary people who were killed, the Congress paid the heaviest price. We have lost a Prime Minister and a Chief Minister to the hatred of the very same ideology which you are now espousing and embracing like ideological cousins,” Warring added.

Also Read | In a first, Maharashtra minister joins Operation Blue Star anniversary at Damdami Taksal

A controversy broke out after Mahajan became the first representative of any state government to attend the annual Operation Blue Star remembrance programme at Damdami Taksal on June 6, marking the 42nd anniversary of the Army’s action at the Darbar Sahib complex in 1984.

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Mahajan described June 6 as a “kaala din (black day)” and drew a parallel between the 1984 violence and historical atrocities, while conveying a message from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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