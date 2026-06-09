‘Don’t play with fire’: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring slams BJP minister’s presence at Operation Blue Star anniversary event

Criticising the BJP over minister Girish Mahajan (right) attending an Operation Blue Star anniversary event, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring warned the party against 'attempting to revive divisive sentiments for electoral advantage'.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday attacked the BJP, accusing it of hypocrisy after Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan attended the Operation Blue Star anniversary remembrance programme at the headquarters of Damdami Taksal in Amritsar district. The Damdami Taksal is an influential Sikh organisation once headed by militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

In a strongly worded statement, Warring described the BJP’s move as a textbook case of “running with the hare and hunting with the hounds,” demanding that the party explain its contradictory posturing to the people of Punjab.

“The BJP owes an answer to the people of Punjab,” Warring said, alleging that the party routinely brands its political opponents as anti-national while simultaneously embracing what he called “rank opportunism for electoral gains”.