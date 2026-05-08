‘Meet me in Delhi’: Amit Shah ‘call’ to AAP’s Raj Kumar Chabbewal sparks police probe in Punjab

A phone call allegedly made by a person impersonating Union Home Minister Amit Shah to AAP MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on his birthday Friday sparked political buzz in Punjab, with the first-time parliamentarian saying he was “surprised” and that he had informed the Hoshiarpur police.

According to Hoshiarpur police, Chabbewal lodged a complaint, stating that he received a phone call from an unknown number, during which a person said that Amit Shah wanted to speak to him. Later, someone spoke to him and claimed to be Amit Shah, the MP said in his complaint.

Chabbewal, who represents Hoshairpur in Lok Sabha, said he received the call around 8.45 am. “A person first asked if I was Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal. When I said yes, he said the ‘Home Minister’ wanted to speak to me. Another person then came on the line, wished me a happy birthday and asked where I was. I said Hoshiarpur. He then told me to meet him in Delhi whenever I come. I said okay,” he said.